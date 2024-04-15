Victor Wembanyama lived up to the hype. Was his rookie season the greatest of all time?

Welcome to the Victor Wembanyama experience. Come one, come all, for there is a 7-foot-4 Frenchman who can nutmeg you off the bounce, block your 3-pointers, step back from 3, put back his own stepback in two steps and dunk on you from a standstill outside the restricted area. Behold the human cheat code.

Here, we tracked the San Antonio Spurs rookie's progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years, using Yahoo Sports' own default fantasy basketball settings to rank their production.

But first a few words ...

Let us pause for a moment to appreciate what Wembanyama just accomplished. After the first week of the season, he was never worse than sixth on this list, climbed as high as second and finished third — among some of the greatest rookie seasons from the greatest prospects over the past half a century.

The question was not whether Wembanyama was going to be good. We wondered if he was the best prospect since LeBron James or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, two of the three greatest players in NBA history.

And he met those expectations.

(For the record, it is impossible to know how many Victor Vector points Abdul-Jabbar (then Lew Alcindor) would have generated as a rookie, since the league did not track steals, blocks and turnovers at the time, but he generated more points than anyone on this list before we even attempt to account for his blocks. He was also a 22-year-old rookie entering a 14-team league that split its pool of players with the ABA.)

Wembanyama is the greatest teenage rookie ever in the NBA, even better than James, and it is not close:

Wemanyama (2023-24): 21.4 PTS (47/33/80), 10.6 REB, 3.9 AST (3.7 TO), 1.2 STL, 3.6 BLK

James (2003-04): 20.9 PTS (42/29/75), 5.5 REB, 5.9 AST (3.5 TO), 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Wembanyama deserves consideration for All-NBA and Defensive Player of the Year. He finished the season as one of the 20 most impactful players in a league that has never been deeper. It is insane.

Even more insane: How Wembanyama characterized his progress after one season.

Asked how his current level compares to where he hopes to reach, Wembanyama told the French media, "I would say that I am currently at 15% between my first NBA game and what I hope will be my prime."

Fifteen percent. It is impossible to imagine a player some seven times better than Wembanyama is now. That is an overstatement. (His teammates are closer to 15% of what we hope they will be than he is.) But even if Wembanyama is at 60% of his peak self, it is easy to imagine him one day as the best player alive.

And that is really all we could have asked for out of his rookie season.

We found out how it all came out in the wash. That is what the tracker was for. Before we finish, a key:

Season averages: Points (FG%/3P%/FT%), rebounds, assists (turnovers), steals, blocks

Advanced: Player efficiency rating, true-shooting percentage, win shares per 48, box plus-minus

Through X games (record): Total PTS-REB-AST-STL-BLK, TO (FGA-FGM, 3PA-3PM, FTA-FTM)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week X): Default season settings

20. Patrick Ewing, New York Knicks

1985-86 (50 games): 20 PTS (47/0/74), 9 REB, 2.1 BLK, 2.0 AST (3.4 TO), 1.1 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 17.4 PER, 52.6 TS%, .084 WS/48, 1.1 BPM

Through 82 games (23-59): 998-451-102-54-103, 172 TO (386-814 FG, 0-5 3P, 226-306 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points: 1,522.7

19. Kevin Durant, Seattle SuperSonics

2007-08 (80 games): 20.3 PTS (43/29/87), 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST (2.9 TO), 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 15.8 PER, 51.9 TS%, .040 WS/48, -0.1 BPM

Through 82 games (20-62): 1,624-278-192-78-75, 232 TO (587-1,366 FG, 59-205 3P, 391-448 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points: 1,812.3

18. Isiah Thomas, Detroit Pistons

1981-82 (72 games): 17 PTS (42/29/70), 7.8 AST (4.2 TO), 2.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 14.5 PER, 48.7 TS%, .046 WS/48, -0.8 BPM

Through 82 games (39-43): 1,225-209-565-150-17, 299 TO (453-1,068 FG, 17-59 3P, 302-429 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points: 1,962.65

17. Yao Ming, Houston Rockets

2002-03 (82 games): 13.5 PTS (50/50/81), 8.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 1.7 AST (2.1 TO), 0.4 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.6 PER, 57.0 TS%, .176 WS/48, 2.2 BPM

Through 82 games (43-39): 1,104-675-137-31-147, 173 TO (401-805 FG, 1-2 3P, 301-371 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points: 2,091

16. Grant Hill, Detroit Pistons

1994-95 (70 games): 19.9 PTS (48/15/73), 6.4 REB, 5 AST (2.9 TO), 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 19 PER, 54.1 TS%, .097 WS/48, 2.0 BPM

Through 82 games (28-54): 1,394-445-353-124-62, 202 TO (508-1,064 FG, 4-27 3P, 374-511 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points: 2,256.45

15. Dikembe Mutombo, Denver Nuggets

1991-92 (71 games): 16.6 PTS (49/0/64), 12.3 REB, 3 BLK, 2 AST (3.5 TO), 0.6 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 16.5 PER, 54.0 TS%, .086 WS/48, 0.0 BPM

Through 82 games (24-58): 1,177-870-156-43-210, 252 TO (428-869 FG, 0-0 3P, 321-500 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points: 2,443.45

14. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

2003-04 (79 games): 20.9 PTS (42/29/75), 5.9 AST (3.5 TO), 5.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 18.3 PER, 48.8 TS%, .078 WS/48, 1.7 BPM

Through 82 games (35-47): 1,654-432-465-130-58, 273 TO (622-1,492 FG, 63-217 3P, 347-460 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points: 2,564.6

13. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

2018-19 (72 games): 21.2 PTS (43/33/71), 7.8 REB, 6 AST (3.4 TO), 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 19.6 PER, 54.5 TS%, .101 WS/48, 3.9 BPM

Through 82 games (33-49): 1,526-563-429-77-25, 247 TO (506-1,186 FG, 168-514 3P, 346-485 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points: 2,736.05

12. Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers

1996-97 (76 games): 23.5 PTS (42/34/70), 7.5 AST (4.4 TO), 4.1 REB, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 18 PER, 51.3 TS%, .065 WS/48, 0.9 BPM

Through 82 games (22-60): 1,787-312-567-157-24, 337 TO (625-1,504 FG, 155-455 3P, 382-544 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points: 2,751.7

11. Chris Paul, New Orleans Hornets

2005-06 (78 games): 16.1 PTS (43/28/85), 7.8 AST (2.3 TO), 5.1 REB, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.1 PER, 54.6 TS%, .178 WS/48, 5.2 BPM

Through 82 games (38-44): 1,258-400-611-175-6, 183 TO (407-947 FG, 50-177 3P, 394-465 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points: 2,804.1

10. Ralph Sampson, Houston Rockets

1983-84 (82 games): 21 PTS (52/25/66), 11.1 REB, 2.4 BLK, 2 AST (3.6 TO), 0.9 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.1 PER, 55.1 TS%, .108 WS/48, 0.9 BPM

Through 82 games (29-53): 1,720-913-163-70-197, 294 TO (716-1,369 FG, 1-4 3P, 287-434 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points: 2,832.95

9. Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers

1979-80 (77 games): 18 PTS (53/23/81), 7.7 REB, 7.3 AST, 2.4 STL (4.0 TO), 0.5 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.6 PER, 60.2 TS%, .180 WS/48, 4.8 BPM

Through 78 games (60-22): 1,387-596-563-187-41, 305 TO (503-949 FG, 7-31 3P, 374-462 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points: 2,911.95

8. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

2010-11 (82 games): 22.5 PTS (51/29/64), 12.1 REB, 3.8 AST (2.7 TO), 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 21.9 PER, 54.9 TS%, .152 WS/48, 2.6 BPM

Through 82 games (32-50): 1,845-989-312-63-45, 223 TO (696-1,376 FG, 7-24 3P, 446-695 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points: 2,930.55

7. Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets

1984-85 (82 games): 20.6 PTS (54/0/61), 11.9 REB, 2.7 BLK, 1.4 AST (2.9 TO), 1.2 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 21.1 PER, 56.4 TS%, .168 WS/48, 2.1 BPM

Through 82 games (48-34): 1,692-974-111-99-220, 234 TO (677-1,258 FG, 0-0 3P, 338-551 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points: 3,053.65

6. Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs

1997-98 (82 games): 21.1 PTS (55/0/66), 11.9 REB, 2.7 AST (3.4 TO), 2.5 B LK, 0.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.6 PER, 57.7 TS%, .192 WS/48, 4.6 BPM

Through 82 games (56-26): 1,731-977-224-55-206, 279 TO (706-1,287 FG, 0-10 3P, 319-482 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points: 3,088.35

5. Larry Bird, Boston Celtics

1979-80 (82 games): 21.3 PTS (47/41/84), 10.4 REB, 4.5 AST (3.2 TO), 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.5 PER, 53.8 TS%, .182 WS/48, 4.5 BPM

Through 82 games (61-21): 1,745-852-370-143-53, 263 TO (693-1,463 FG, 58-143 3P, 301-360 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points: 3,192.15

4. Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1984-85 (82 games): 28.2 PTS (52/17/85), 6.5 REB, 5.9 AST (3.5 TO), 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 25.8 PER, 59.2 TS%, .213 WS/48, 7.3 BPM

Through 82 games (38-44): 2,313-534-481-196-69, 291 TO (837-1,625 FG, 9-52 3P, 630-746 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points: 3,335.75

3. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

2023-24 (71 games): 21.4 PTS (47/33/80), 10.6 REB, 3.9 AST (3.7 TO), 1.2 STL, 3.6 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 23.1 PER, 56.5 TS%, .085 WS/48, 5.2 BPM

Through 82 games (22-60): 1,522-755-274-88-254, 260 TO (551-1,186 FG, 128-394 3P, 292-367 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points: 3,365.55

2. Shaquille O'Neal, Orlando Magic

1992-93 (81 games): 23.4 PTS (56/0/59), 13.9 REB, 3.5 BLK, 1.9 AST (3.8 TO), 0.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.9 PER, 58.4 TS%, .163 WS/48, 3.5 BPM

Through 78 games (41-41): 1,893-1,122-152-60-286, 307 TO (733-1,304 FG, 0-2 3P, 427-721 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points: 3,389.95

1. David Robinson, San Antonio Spurs

1989-90 (82 games): 24.3 PTS (53/0/73), 12 REB, 3.9 BLK, 2.0 AST (3.1 TO), 1.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 26.3 PER, 59.7 TS%, .241 WS/48, 6.9 BPM

Through 82 games (56-26): 1,993-983-158-132-306, 252 TO (652-1,227 FG, 0-2 3P, 585-798 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points: 3,545.85