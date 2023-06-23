Victor Wembanyama vs. Brandon Miller headlines stacked NBA Summer League schedule

NBA fans won't have to wait long to see Victor Wembanyama take the court. Wembanyama will be featured on ESPN during the first day of NBA Summer League play, the league announced Friday.

If that wasn't enticing enough, Wembanyama will face No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller during that contest. The game will take place July 7, and is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET.

Wembanyama was the consensus No. 1 overall pick entering Thursday's draft. The San Antonio Spurs agreed with that assessment and took Wembanyama with the first pick. He'll be tasked with trying to lead the Spurs back to prominence. Wembanyama has big shoes to fill. The last two players the Spurs selected No. 1 overall — David Robinson and Tim Duncan — won multiple championships with the franchise.

That contest will also give Charlotte Hornets fans another look at Miller. Hornets fans didn't seem pleased when the team selected Miller over Scoot Henderson on Thursday, but a strong performance by Miller in Summer League games could change a few minds. If he looks good, or even outperforms Wembanyama in Game 1, Miller could win over some of his doubters.

Scoot Henderson and Amen Thompson will also play on first day of Summer League

Before Wembanyama and Miller square off, the No. 3 and No. 4 overall picks in the 2023 NBA Draft will take the court. Henderson will take on Amen Thompson at 7 p.m. ET on July 7.

After not going to Charlotte with the No. 2 pick, Henderson was quickly taken by the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 3 overall. Our own Krysten Peek considered Henderson the best guard in the draft.

Thompson went to the Houston Rockets a pick later. There are questions about how Thompson will fit with the Rockets, but his upside is tantalizing.

Amen Thompson and brother Ausar Thompson will face each other for first time as pros

Two days later, Thompson will take on his brother Ausar Thompson for the first time as professionals. Amen was the first of the pair to be drafted, but Ausar didn't have to wait too long to go off the board. The Detroit Pistons selected Ausar with the No. 5 overall pick, one pick after his brother. It marked the first time in NBA history two brothers were selected in the top-10 of the same draft.

Fans will get a chance to see which brother is better right away, and one of Amen and Ausar will have bragging rights at the next family dinner. The two will square off July 9 at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

NBA Summer League schedule 2023

The 2023 NBA Summer League will take place from July 7 through July 17. Every NBA team will play at least five games over that period. At that point, the four teams with the best records will advance to the playoffs, which will begin July 16. The championship game will be played the following day.

The NBA Summer League typically features elite up-and-coming NBA players. Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokić are just a few of the big names to take part in the action. Wembanyama has already confirmed he will take part in Summer League games in 2023, meaning Spurs games will be must-see television for dedicated NBA fans.