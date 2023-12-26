Victor Vector: Victor Wembanyama missed 2 of Spurs' last 3 games, but holds steady in rankings

Welcome to the Victor Wembanyama experience. Come one, come all, for there is a 7-foot-4 Frenchman who can nutmeg you off the bounce, block your 3-pointers, step back from 3, put back his own stepback in two steps and dunk on you from a standstill outside the restricted area. Behold the human cheat code.
Here, we'll track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years, using Yahoo Sports' own default fantasy basketball settings to rank their production.
Before we get started, a key:
Season averages: Points (FG%/3P%/FT%), rebounds, assists (turnovers), steals, blocks
Advanced: Player efficiency rating, true-shooting percentage, win shares per 48, box plus-minus
Through X games (record): Total PTS-REB-AST-STL-BLK, TO (FGA-FGM, 3PA-3PM, FTA-FTM)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week X): Default season settings
20. Isiah Thomas, Detroit Pistons
1981-82: 17 PTS (42/29/70), 7.8 AST (4.2 TO), 2.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Advanced rookie statistics: 14.5 PER, 48.7 TS%, .046 WS/48, -0.8 BPM
Through 28 games (13-15): 420-60-163-48*-5*, 97* TO (153-357 FG, 2-18* 3P, 112-164 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 9): 578.35
(*Some game-to-game statistics unavailable. Estimates based on season averages.)
19. Kevin Durant, Seattle SuperSonics
2007-08: 20.3 PTS (43/29/87), 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST (2.9 TO), 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
Advanced rookie statistics: 15.8 PER, 51.9 TS%, .040 WS/48, -0.1 BPM
Through 28 games (8-20): 560-122-59-27-33, 89 TO (193-477 FG, 36-113 3P, 138-161 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 9): 686.6
18. Yao Ming, Houston Rockets
2002-03: 13.5 PTS (50/50/81), 8.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 1.7 AST (2.1 TO), 0.4 STL
Advanced rookie statistics: 20.6 PER, 57.0 TS%, .176 WS/48, 2.2 BPM
Through 28 games (15-13): 369-217-39-9-56, 64 TO (134-237 FG, 0-0 3P, 101-127 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 9): 688.1
17. Grant Hill, Detroit Pistons
1994-95: 19.9 PTS (48/15/73), 6.4 REB, 5 AST (2.9 TO), 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
Advanced rookie statistics: 19 PER, 54.1 TS%, .097 WS/48, 2.0 BPM
Through 28 games (9-19): 461-125-106-50-25, 64 TO (158-344 FG, 3-13 3P, 142-181 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 9): 745.45
16. Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers
1996-97: 23.5 PTS (42/34/70), 7.5 AST (4.4 TO), 4.1 REB, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Advanced rookie statistics: 18 PER, 51.3 TS%, .065 WS/48, 0.9 BPM
Through 28 games (8-20): 510-112-159-48-10, 121 TO (173-439 FG, 48-148 3P, 116-177 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 9): 775.7
15. Patrick Ewing, New York Knicks
1985-86: 20 PTS (47/0/74), 9 REB, 2.1 BLK, 2.0 AST (3.4 TO), 1.1 STL
Advanced rookie statistics: 17.4 PER, 52.6 TS%, .084 WS/48, 1.1 BPM
Through 28 games (9-19): 516-255-54-28-59, 100 TO (197-418 FG, 0-2 3P, 122-169 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 9): 813.65
14. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
2018-19: 21.2 PTS (43/33/71), 7.8 REB, 6 AST (3.4 TO), 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Advanced rookie statistics: 19.6 PER, 54.5 TS%, .101 WS/48, 3.9 BPM
Through 28 games (15-13): 491-182-125-29-9, 97 TO (166-382 FG, 57-159 3P, 102-133 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 9): 855.85
13. Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets
1984-85: 20.6 PTS (54/0/61), 11.9 REB, 2.7 BLK, 1.4 AST (2.9 TO), 1.2 STL
Advanced rookie statistics: 21.1 PER, 56.4 TS%, .168 WS/48, 2.1 BPM
Through 28 games (17-11): 536-304-42-30-62, 88 TO (217-412 FG, 0-0 3P, 102-179 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 9): 907.35
12. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
2003-04: 20.9 PTS (42/29/75), 5.9 AST (3.5 TO), 5.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Advanced rookie statistics: 18.3 PER, 48.8 TS%, .078 WS/48, 1.7 BPM
Through 28 games (9-19): 541-169-169-43-20, 103 TO (202-481 FG, 27-87 3P, 110-143 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 9): 914.3
11. Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers
1979-80: 18 PTS (53/23/81), 7.7 REB, 7.3 AST, 2.4 STL (4.0 TO), 0.5 BLK
Advanced rookie statistics: 20.6 PER, 60.2 TS%, .180 WS/48, 4.8 BPM
Through 28 games (19-9): 462-184-188-55-9, 92 TO (167-322 FG, 2-8 3P, 126-153 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 9): 930.35
10. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers
2010-11: 22.5 PTS (51/29/64), 12.1 REB, 3.8 AST (2.7 TO), 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Advanced rookie statistics: 21.9 PER, 54.9 TS%, .152 WS/48, 2.6 BPM
Through 28 games (7-21): 580-344-87-22-18, 77 TO (226-443 FG, 1-2 3P, 127-221 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 9): 936.9
9. Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs
1997-98: 21.1 PTS (55/0/66), 11.9 REB, 2.7 AST (3.4 TO), 2.5 B LK, 0.7 STL
Advanced rookie statistics: 22.6 PER, 57.7 TS%, .192 WS/48, 4.6 BPM
Through 28 games (17-11): 472-323-57-16-75, 88 TO (203-356 FG, 0-2 3P, 66-128 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 9): 944.3
8. Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
1984-85: 28.2 PTS (52/17/85), 6.5 REB, 5.9 AST (3.5 TO), 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Advanced rookie statistics: 25.8 PER, 59.2 TS%, .213 WS/48, 7.3 BPM
Through 28 games (14-14): 695-144-124-69-34, 96 TO (263-540 FG, 2-12 3P, 167-204 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 9): 968.5
7. Chris Paul, New Orleans Hornets
2005-06: 16.1 PTS (43/28/85), 7.8 AST (2.3 TO), 5.1 REB, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Advanced rookie statistics: 22.1 PER, 54.6 TS%, .178 WS/48, 5.2 BPM
Through 28 games (12-16): 457-166-204-65-1, 68 TO (157-361 FG, 17-63 3P, 126-158 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 9): 1,000.55
6. Larry Bird, Boston Celtics
1979-80: 21.3 PTS (47/41/84), 10.4 REB, 4.5 AST (3.2 TO), 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Advanced rookie statistics: 20.5 PER, 53.8 TS%, .182 WS/48, 4.5 BPM
Through 28 games (21-7): 531-290-129-50-21, 99 TO (219-458 FG, 8-29 3P, 85-102 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 9): 1,018.9
5. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
2023-24: 19 PTS (44/28/79), 11 REB, 2.7 AST (3.4 TO), 1.3 STL, 3 BLK
Advanced rookie statistics: 18.3 PER, 52.3 TS%, .015 WS/48, -0.5 BPM
Through 28 games (4-24): 462-268-70-34-74, 83 TO (173-398 FG, 34-122 3P, 82-106 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 9): 1,029.4
4. Dikembe Mutombo, Denver Nuggets
1991-92: 16.6 PTS (49/0/64), 12.3 REB, 3 BLK, 2 AST (3.5 TO), 0.6 STL
Advanced rookie statistics: 16.5 PER, 54.0 TS%, .086 WS/48, 0.0 BPM
Through 28 games (12-16): 527-393-58-20-75, 107 TO (195-403 FG, 0-0 3P, 137-205 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 9): 1,036.9
3. Ralph Sampson, Houston Rockets
1983-84: 21 PTS (52/25/66), 11.1 REB, 2.4 BLK, 2 AST (3.6 TO), 0.9 STL
Advanced rookie statistics: 20.1 PER, 55.1 TS%, .108 WS/48, 0.9 BPM
Through 28 games (11-17): 569-349-70-17-76, 89 TO (236-457 FG, 0-1 3P, 97-148 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 9): 1,065.35
2. David Robinson, San Antonio Spurs
1989-90: 24.3 PTS (53/0/73), 12 REB, 3.9 BLK, 2.0 AST (3.1 TO), 1.7 STL
Advanced rookie statistics: 26.3 PER, 59.7 TS%, .241 WS/48, 6.9 BPM
Through 28 games (21-7): 628-339-54-47-78, 82 TO (208-380 FG, 0-0 3P, 212-295 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 9): 1,169.25
1. Shaquille O'Neal, Orlando Magic
1992-93: 23.4 PTS (56/0/59), 13.9 REB, 3.5 BLK, 1.9 AST (3.8 TO), 0.7 STL
Advanced rookie statistics: 22.9 PER, 58.4 TS%, .163 WS/48, 3.5 BPM
Through 28 games (14-14): 638-418-44-20-115, 112 TO (244-452 FG, 0-1 3P, 150-265 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 9): 1,206.85