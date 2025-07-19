A vehicle drives into a crowd in East Hollywood, injuring more than 20 people

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Los Angeles Fire Department is reporting that a vehicle has driven into a crowd of people in East Hollywood, injuring more than 20.

Up to five people are in critical condition, a further 8-10 in serious condition and 10-15 in fair condition, the department reported Saturday.

The incident occurred on Santa Monica Boulevard.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.