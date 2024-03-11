USWNT wins Gold Cup on the backs of 2 young midfielders once overlooked for World Cup

The U.S. women's national team beat Brazil in Sunday's W Gold Cup final on a commanding header from captain Lindsey Horan.

But the stars of the show, the lynchpins that held together a shaky USWNT, were two young midfielders who embody the program's post-World Cup transformation.

Korbin Albert, 20, had never even worn a USWNT jersey when the team set off for New Zealand last summer.

Sam Coffey had, but she was curiously overlooked in 2023, and watched from home as the U.S. floundered.

Both have been welcomed to the fold ever since their elders struggled Down Under. And in the USWNT's biggest moment since the World Cup, with pressure mounting after a 2-0 loss to Mexico last month, interim coach Twila Kilgore leant on the youngsters.

Kilgore, who's been communicating regularly with incoming coach Emma Hayes, dropped the once-undroppable Rose Lavelle from her starting lineup for a quarterfinal against Colombia. She inserted Albert, who's been balling at PSG in France, and never looked back.

The Albert-Coffey double-pivot anchored a 3-0 win over Colombia, then navigated a sloppy, "unplayable" semifinal against Canada. Their most influential performance, though, came on the grandest stage, in front of 31,528 fans at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. And on the doorstep of halftime, Coffey, an NWSL Best XI selection with the Portland Thorns, helped swing the game.

She charged into a challenge in midfield. She won a duel, and released Trinity Rodman down the right wing.

Horan's goal.



But the only reason the USWNT was in the attacking third at all was this excellent bit of midfield ball-winning from Sam Coffey — who's been great pic.twitter.com/BGpwgVJVeh — Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) March 11, 2024

Rodman's first touch was wayward, but her patience was crucial. She passed out of a double-team to Emily Fox. Fox lofted a cross to the far post. Horan rose to meet it, and powered home the only goal of the game.

EMILY FOX SERVES IT UP. LINDSEY HORAN HEADS IT HOME 💥@USWNT have lift off in the @goldcup final ✈️ pic.twitter.com/cnrvnCZK2R — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) March 11, 2024

Horan has been something of a positional enigma for the USWNT. She is clean on the ball as a deep-lying playmaker. She's also lethal in the box as something of a second striker, especially in the air. But she's not mobile enough to impact games in both areas.

Previous U.S. coaches, at times, have tried to give Horan the freedom to do both anyway. She played in front of a traditional defensive midfielder, and behind Lavelle, nominally as a "No. 8." But it never quite worked. Midfields felt disconnected. Other solutions had to be explored.

Kilgore's solution was to push Horan into a No. 10 position. The Coffey-Albert pair gave Horan more attacking freedom. And on Sunday, the pair cleaned up nearly everything behind her.

The USWNT struggled in possession. Brazil was the better team for much of the first half. The best American passages of play were propelled by high pressure from Coffey and Albert.

They also helped stabilize the U.S. in the second half. Albert, the second-youngest USWNT player to start a competitive final, went the full 90, and was particularly strong in individual battles.

Emily Fox and Korbin Alberts dancing through Brazil’s players 🇺🇸👯 pic.twitter.com/paAlNL02gg — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) March 11, 2024

The back four — glued together by Naomi Girma and Tierna Davidson, the center back pair of the future — also held firm behind them.

And the U.S. held on to win this inaugural regional tournament, which, on the whole, was a roaring success.

It was vital preparation for the Olympics, which kick off in July.

For the USWNT, it was far from perfect. But it was galvanizing, and necessary proof that a program known for serial winning has not completely lost its way.