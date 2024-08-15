USMNT reportedly hires Pochettino, Premier League season preview & MLS dominates Leagues Cup | The Cooligans

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

The United States men’s national team reportedly have a new head coach. Christian Polanco and David Gass discuss the hire of Mauricio Pochettino as the next US men’s national team head coach and what this means the nation ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Christian and David then talk major Premier League storylines ahead of the season. Manchester City going to trial for 115 charges put against them for financial breaches. Connor Gallagher’s move to Atletico Madrid falls through while Chelsea are under investigation for financial breaches.

Christian and David go over MLS transfer news including Chicago Fire parting ways with Xherdan Shaqiri and Marco Reus officially joining LA Galaxy. They also recap the round of 16 of Leagues Cup where MLS teams dominated the round.

(3:20) - USMNT have reportedly hired Mauricio Pochettino

(6:25) - Expectations for Pochettino with USMNT

(9:45) - Can Poch push USMNT and win?

(14:15) - How Pochettino will make his mark with USMNT

(25:00) - Can Pochettino improve player pool?

(33:12) - Manchester City facing 115 financial charges

(44:57) - Chelsea also facing financial issues

(54:11) - Sheridan Shaqiri leaves Chicago Fire

(1:00:16) - Marco Reus joins LA Galaxy

(1:02:20) - Leagues Cup Recap

Exclusive content:

This is where we put everything we shouldn't say 😉

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts