U.S. Open: Tee times, pairings for Saturday's third round in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Rickie Fowler is taking his lead into the weekend at the U.S. Open, but plenty of others are close behind as the third major championship of the season heats up.

Fowler will tee off in the final group on Saturday afternoon alongside Wyndham Clark, who got to 9-under on the week. Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele will be right in front of them, just two strokes back from Fowler at 8-under.

Here’s a look at the tee times and pairings for Moving Day at Los Angeles Country Club:

Round 3 tee times, pairings

All times PT

9:33 am | Ryan Fox (+2)

9:44 am | Adam Hadwin (+2), Jon Rahm (+2)

9:55 am | Tommy Fleetwood (+2), Shane Lowry (+2)

10:06 am | Ryo Ishikawa (+2), David Puig (+2)

10:17 am | Sebastián Muñoz (+2), Ben Carr (a) (+2)

10:28 am | Patrick Cantlay (+2), Russell Henley (+2)

10:39 am | Cameron Young (+2), Padraig Harrington (+2)

10:50 am | Abraham Ancer (+2), Aldrich Potgieter (a) (+2)

11:01 am | Maxwell Moldovan (a) (+2), Sam Stevens (+2)

11:17 am | Patrick Reed (+1), Sergio Garcia (+1)

11:28 am | Tyrrell Hatton (+1), Kevin Streelman (+1)

11:39 am | Adam Svensson (+1), Jordan Smith (+1)

11:50 am | Jacob Solomon (+1), Hideki Matsuyama (+1)

12:01 pm | Matt Fitzpatrick (+1), Tom Kim (+1)

12:12 pm | Collin Morikawa (E), Gordon Sargent (a) (E)

12:23 pm | Patrick Rodgers (E), Yuto Katsuragawa (E)

12:34 pm | Mackenzie Hughes (E), Brooks Koepka (E)

12:45 pm | Billy Horschel (E), Sahith Theegala (E)

1:01 pm | Joaquin Niemann (E), Viktor Hovland (-1)

1:12 pm | Si Woo Kim (-1), Bryson DeChambeau (-1)

1:23 pm | Ryan Gerard (-1), Keith Mitchell (-1)

1:34 pm | Sam Burns (-1), Austin Eckroat (-1)

1:45 pm | Andrew Putnam (-1), Eric Cole (-1)

1:56 pm | Romain Langasque (-1), Nick Hardy (-1)

2:07 pm | Denny McCarthy (-2), Gary Woodland (-2)

2:18 pm | Dylan Wu (-2), Ryutaro Nagano (-2)

2:29 pm | Justin Suh (-2), Brian Harman (-2)

2:45 pm | Charley Hoffman (-2), Tony Finau (-3)

2:56 pm | Cam Smith (-4) Scottie Scheffler (-5)

3:07 pm | Sam Bennett (-5), Min Woo Lee (-6)

3:18 pm | Dustin Johnson (-6), Harris English (-7)

3:29 pm | Xander Schauffele (-8), Rory McIlroy (-8)

3:40 pm | Wyndham Clark (-9), Rickie Fowler (-10)