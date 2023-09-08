US Open Semifinals 2023: How to watch the Djokovic vs. Shelton match

The last Grand Slam of the season continues today with the Men's Semifinals, where 19-year-old American tennis star Ben Shelton will go head to head with No. 2 seeded 36-year-old Novak Djokovic. As the last American remaining in the men's competition at the US Open, there's sure to be plenty of eyes on Shelton as he steps into his very first Grand Slam semifinal. In contrast, this will be Serbian superstar Djokovic's 47th Grand Slam semifinal. If Djokovic succeeds over Shelton in this match, fans have a significant shot of getting another Alcaraz-Djokovic showdown in the US Open Final this Sunday.

Here’s how you can catch the Djokovic vs. Shelton match, plus the rest of the action on the court during the 2023 US Open.

How to watch Novak Djokovic's next match in the US Open:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Time: Around 3 p.m. ET

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium

TV channel:ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, VPN

When is Novak Djokovic's next match?

Novak Djokovic faces U.S. player Ben Shelton in the US Open Semifinals this afternoon around 3 p.m. ET. The match will begin following the Men's Doubles Final.

Where to watch Djokovic vs. Shelton

The Djokovic vs. Shelton match will air on ESPN. Notably, the match in Arthur Ashe Stadium will not be livestreamed on ESPN+, so if you want to tune in, you'll either need access to ESPN or a VPN.

How to watch Djokovic vs. Shelton

How to watch US Open tennis for free (sort of):

While ESPN is a pricey cable channel, US Open coverage will air free in Australia (9Now) and New Zealand (TVNZ+). Even if you're based in the US, you can access free US Open livestream coverage with the help of a VPN.

US Open 2023 full broadcast schedule:

Here is what time US Open matches start, what time you can start streaming them and what channels you’ll need to watch every tennis match.

Friday, September 8

Junior / Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Men's Doubles Final: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Men's Singles Semifinals #1: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Men's Singles Semifinals #2: 7 p.m.-10 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Saturday, September 9

Mixed Doubles Final: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

Junior / Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Women's Singles Final: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Live at the US Open: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

Sunday, September 10

Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Women's Doubles Final: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Men's Final Preview Show: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Men's Singles Final: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Live at the US Open: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

Every way to stream the US Open in 2023: