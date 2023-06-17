U.S. Open: Follow Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy and others Saturday in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — It’s officially Moving Day in Southern California.

Rickie Fowler enters Saturday at Los Angeles Country Club with a one-shot lead over the rest of the field, thanks largely to his record-setting opening round 62. He made eight birdies and six bogeys on Friday en route to his 2-under 68. Fowler’s last win came at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, and he’s never won a major championship.

Wyndham Clark got to 9-under in the morning wave, and enters his first U.S. Open weekend just a shot back. Rory McIlroy is at 8-under with Xander Schauffele.

While those three are a big step ahead over the rest of the field, several big names are in a position to make a run before Sunday's final round. Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler and even former U.S. Amateur Champion Sam Bennett are all in a good spot with 36 holes to go.

Keep up with all of Saturday’s action with Yahoo Sports: