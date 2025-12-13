United Airlines flight safely returns to Dulles airport after engine failure during takeoff

DULLES, Va. — A United Airlines flight experienced an engine failure during takeoff from Dulles International Airport on Saturday before safely returning to the airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said United flight 803 was traveling to Tokyo when the engine failed Saturday afternoon. The plane, a Boeing 777-200 safely returned to airport around 1:20 p.m. The FAA will investigate.

Recordings of emergency dispatchers on Broadcastify.com indicate firefighters were sent to the airport for an “outside fire” on the runway around the same time, but it was unclear if that was related to the plane's engine failure.

