UFC 300: Alex Pereira emphatically defends light heavyweight belt with 1st-round KO of Jamahal Hill

UFC 300 ended with a bang. Courtesy of Alex Pereira.

The UFC light heavyweight champion won the main event of the highly anticipated card with a first-round knockout of former champion Jamahal Hill. It's the first successful title defense of Pereira's career after winning the vacant belt against Jiří Procházka.

The tone of the entire fight was intense, with the fighters staring each other down as the first bell arrived. That wound up being significant when Hill hit Pereira with a low blow.

Referee Herb Dean moved in to pause the fight, but Pereira waved him away while keeping all eyes on Hill. He then leveled the challenger with a vicious left uppercut.

Replay showed Hill's eyes rolling back as he fell to the mat.