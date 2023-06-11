UFC 289: Charles Oliveira TKOs Beneil Dariush, potentially sets up rematch with lightweight champ Islam Makhachev

Don't let his last fight fool you, Charles Oliveira is still very much a person to be feared by UFC lightweights.

The former UFC lightweight champion took out fellow top lightweight Beneil Dariush in his first match since losing to champion Islam Makhachev, notching a first-round TKO and his 12th win in 13 fights.

The fight played out much like Oliveira's other fights against top lightweights. He immediately tried to force a grappling battle, challenging Dariush to approach him on his back, then got up and laid into the UFC's No. 4-ranked lightweight until he had him on the ground.

The loss ends an eight-fight win streak for Dariush, who seemed on track for a title shot if he got through Oliveira. Instead, Oliveira may have just earned a rematch against Makhachev, who dominated him last October at UFC 280.

He at least seems to have Makhachev's attention: