Turbulence injures passengers and forces Delta flight to land

A flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam was hit by serious turbulence Wednesday evening, injuring passengers and forcing the flight to divert to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, according to Delta.

The flight landed around 7:45 p.m.

The airline said that the airport fire department and paramedics met the flight and 25 passengers were taken to local hospitals for evaluation and treatment.

Serious injuries from in-flight turbulence are rare, but scientists say they may be becoming more common as climate change alters the jet stream.

A man was killed when a Singapore Airlines flight hit severe turbulence in May 2024, the first person to die from turbulence on a major airline in several decades.

