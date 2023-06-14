Trump's Miami indictment hearing: Full coverage

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty inside federal court in Miami Tuesday during his arraignment on a 37-count indictment stemming from the Justice Department's investigation into his handling of classified documents and alleged efforts to obstruct the probe.

After a brief stop at a popular restaurant in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, Trump returned to his Bedminster, N.J., where he delivered a defiant speech filled with false claims before hosting a fundraiser for his 2024 presidential campaign at his golf club.

