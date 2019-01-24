Trump says he will deliver State of the Union after shutdown ends

WASHINGTON - Late Wednesday night, President Donald Trump indicated that he would give the State of the Union address, which was initially scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 29, after the partial government shutdown ends, tweeting:
“As the Shutdown was going on, Nancy Pelosi asked me to give the State of the Union Address. I agreed. She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative - I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over. I am not looking for an alternative venue for the SOTU Address because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber. I look forward to giving a “great” State of the Union Address in the near future!"
