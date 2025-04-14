Travis Hunter AND Shedeur Sanders to the Browns?! SPICY 2025 NFL Draft Predictions | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Could the Cleveland Browns draft Travis Hunter AND Shedeur Sanders? With the 2025 NFL Draft on the horizon, Nate Tice and Matt Harmon are back with their mild, hot and spicy draft predictions. They discuss how many RBs could get taken off the board in the first round as teams fear they might miss a run. The pair also mull over the likelihood of a surprise team trading back for a QB or Aaron Rodgers hijacking draft coverage by announcing his retirement. Things get even spicer with a blockbuster trade during the draft involving one of the league's most explosive WRs. It's a hot show that will leave your eyes watering and mouth sizzling!

(3:20) - Mild draft predictions

(23:45) - Medium draft predictions

(49:55) - Spicy draft predictions

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts