Trail Blazers, Chauncey Billups agree to contract extension: Report

The Portland Trail Blazers and coach Chauncey Billups have agreed to a multiyear contract extension, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Many league observers viewed Billups as potentially on the hot seat during the first half of the season, but the young Blazers — with Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons and Deni Avdija — have shown promise, going 22-18 since Jan. 18. On the season, Portland is 35-46 and in 12th in the Western Conference before wrapping up its season Sunday by hosting the third-seeded Los Angeles Lakers at 3:30 p.m.. ET.

Billups, 48, is in his fourth season coaching Portland, where he has compiled a 116-211 record with the franchise still searching for its first playoff berth under Billups.

Billups is a Hall of Famer after 17 NBA seasons that included five All-Star honors and an NBA championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004, when he also earned Finals MVP.