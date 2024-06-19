Top Yankees prospect Jasson Domínguez returns to IL with oblique injury weeks after return from Tommy John surgery

Top Yankees prospect Jasson Domínguez is back on the injured list with an oblique strain just weeks after he returned to baseball from surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament.

The Yankees placed Domínguez on the injured list Sunday after he tweaked his oblique on a check swing with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barr on Saturday. Manager Aaron Boone told reporters Wednesday that testing confirmed a "moderate" oblique strain. There is no timetable for his return.

A slugging outfielder who was once one of baseball's most anticipated prospects, Domínguez has slashed .273/.374/.444 with 42 home runs, 167 RBI and 89 stolen bases in 318 minor league games. He made a splash in his MLB debut on September 1 last season with a home run off three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander in his first big-league at-bat.

Domínguez tallied four home runs, seven RBI and a stolen base in a sizzling eight-game stretch with the Yankees before a torn UCL cut his first MLB season short less than two weeks after his debut. He underwent Tommy John surgery on Sept. 20 and was given a 9-10 month timeline to return.

Domínguez returned to baseball in May on a rehab assignment in Low-A Tampa before joining the Double-A Somerset Patriots and eventually Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He slashed .389/.405/.609 in nine games at Triple-A before his injury. His return path to the Yankees wasn't clear prior to his latest injury and is even more muddled now.

The Yankees are set with arguably baseball's best outfield featuring slugging All-Star MVP candidates Aaron Judge and Juan Soto alongside Alex Verdugo. Former MVP designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton can play in the outfield if needed.

Though Judge's status wasn't so clear as of Wednesday afternoon. Judge left Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles after being hit in his left hand with a fastball. Initial X-rays and a CT scan did not reveal a fracture or structural damage. His timeline for a return wasn't immediately clear.