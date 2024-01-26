Titans coach Brian Callahan says he will call the offense

For the first time in his career, Brian Callahan will call the plays on offense.

The new head coach of the Tennessee Titans said during his introductory press conference that he plans to be the offensive playcaller next season. In five years as the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive coordinator, Callahan never handled the responsibility.

Zac Taylor, the Bengals' head coach, called the plays. And Callahan said learning from his example will help him as he sets out to emulate the setup and success in Cincinnati.

"The way we've worked in Cincinnati, very collaborative," Callahan said on Thursday. "I've been with Zac for five years working with him as a primary playcaller and me as the offensive coordinator. I feel really great about the process."

Callahan comes to Nashville after working with quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford and most recently, Joe Burrow.

Understanding how important it is to be on the same page with his quarterback, Callahan said he's already met with Titans quarterback Will Levis. The rookie finished the year with 149 completions, 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions and carried the ball 25 times for 52 yards and a score in nine games.

"He was working out today, so I got a chance to catch up with him," Callahan said. "I can't wait to get to work with him. He's got a lot of really special physical talents that I'm excited to go see if we can make better."

Even though Tennessee hasn't requested interviews for anyone regarding its offensive coordinator opening, it search started shortly after Callahan got settled.

His priority is creating a group that helps build the game plan and also provides their suggestions for in-game adjustments.

Taylor spoke to ESPN about his former top offensive coach and offered additional insight into what Titans fans can expect during his tenure.

"He coordinates everything having to do with it," Taylor said. "On game day, he and I are in constant communication. That is calling plays. That is establishing an offense."