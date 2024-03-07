Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns reportedly out indefinitely with ton meniscus

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his left knee, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania reported that there is no timeline for Towns' recovery and he will be out indefinitely.

The Timberwolves are currently tied for first place in the Western Conference.

