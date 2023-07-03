Tiger Woods denies seeing apparent anti-LIV Golf talking points document from Florida lawsuit

Tiger Woods briefly broke his silence about the PGA Tour’s proposed partnership with the DP World Tour and LIV Golf on Sunday night.

While Woods still hasn't talked about the new entity , the ongoing investigations and the drama surrounding the surprise merger of sorts, he did deny that he was supposed to make scripted comments against LIV Golf in a players meeting last year.

Documents that are part of a pending antitrust lawsuit brought against the PGA Tour in Florida were made public in recent days, first on Twitter and then confirmed by Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig and Alex Miceli . As part of that court filing in the 15th Judicial Circuit Court in Palm Beach County, Florida, there were listed talking points that PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Woods were supposed to make at a players meeting during the 2022 Travelers Championship.

Among the talking points listed, Woods was apparently supposed to say:

“I think that Jay [Monahan] is working his ass off.”

“[Monahan] is the right guy for this war. He’s a fighter.”

“But this is a dire situation. LIV Golf is trying to take down the PGA Tour and take over golf.”

“We have to actively participate in defending the PGA Tour. It’s time to join the fight.”

Woods, however, said on Sunday that he hadn’t seen the document at all before it surfaced on social media. He also said he did not attend the players meeting at TPC River Highlands last year. He did not play in that event, either.

In response to the talking points memo released this weekend, I have never seen this document until today, and I did not attend the players meeting for which it was prepared at the 2022 Travelers. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 2, 2023

Woods has not spoken further about the partnership between LIV Golf, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. The PGA Tour has not commented about the documents and talking points, either.