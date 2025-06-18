Things to know about the retrial of Karen Read in the killing of her police officer boyfriend

DEDHAM, Mass. — (AP) — The jury is set to return for its third full day of testimony Wednesday in the second murder trial of Karen Read, who is charged with killing her Boston police officer boyfriend.

Jurors began deliberations late last week, more than a month after the trial started. Tuesday's deliberations included several questions to the judge that concerned charges and evidence.

Read, 45, is accused of striking John O'Keefe with her car outside a suburban Boston house party and leaving him to die in the snow in January 2022. She has been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and leaving the scene.

Read's lawyers say O’Keefe, 46, was beaten, bitten by a dog and then left outside a home in Canton in a conspiracy orchestrated by police that included planting evidence against Read.

Read's second trial followed similar contours to the first, which ended in a mistrial last year.

Jury asks judge to clarify evidence, charges

The jury asked questions of Judge Beverly Cannone, who also oversaw the first Read trial, on Tuesday. Both sides discussed the questions in open court.

The first question related to the time frame of charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Prosecutors wanted Cannone to instruct the jury to consider a time of 12:45 a.m., while the defense didn’t want a time specified. The defense argued during the trial that Read returned home and kept drinking, which would have influenced her blood alcohol level. Cannone said she would advise the jury that they are the finders of fact and to make their own decision based on the evidence.

On the second question, the jury asked whether video clips of interviews Read did in a documentary that were presented at the trial constituted evidence. The judge advised that they were.

The third question pertained to the jury slip, specifically whether a guilty verdict on a lesser charge of driving under the influence meant guilt on the main charge, which is manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence. The defense argued that amendments should be made in the jury slip.

Cannone returned to the courtroom with the jury present and answered the three questions, emphasizing this was their case to decide.

“You folks have all the evidence. It’s only you who decides the facts in this case. You are the fact finders,” she said.

After a break the jury returned a fourth question to Cannone, asking if they found Read not guilty on two charges but couldn’t agree on the third charge, would it be a hung jury on all three charges? Cannone said she would respond to the jury that the question was theoretical and not one she could answer.

The defense has said several jurors from the first trial came forward and said the jury was set to acquit Read of two charges but deadlocked on a third, leading to the mistrial.

Defense, prosecution paint different pictures of O'Keefe's death

Defense attorney Alan Jackson began his closing argument Friday by repeating three times: “There was no collision.” He told the jury that Read is an innocent woman victimized by a police cover-up in which officers sought to protect their own and obscure the real killer.

Prosecutor Hank Brennan opened his own closing by saying Read callously decided to leave O’Keefe dying in the snow, fully aware that he was gravely injured. He argued that she made the “choice to let” hiom die, going further than prosecutors in the first trial in spelling out a motive.

Jackson repeatedly attacked the lead investigator in the case, former Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor, who was fired after sharing offensive and sexist texts about Read with friends, family and co-workers. He said Proctor's “blatant bias” tainted every aspect of a corrupt and flawed investigation and noted how prosecutors refused to put him on the stand, as they did during the first trial.

Brennan said Read's blood alcohol level was two to three times the legal limit after the couple downed multiple drinks at two Canton bars. The couple, whose “toxic” relationship was “crumbling,” had an argument on the way to the house party that increased tensions and ultimately led to O'Keefe's death, the prosecutor said.

What are the charges Read faces?

Read faces several charges, the most serious being second-degree murder. If convicted she would face a maximum sentence of life in prison. She also faces a charge of manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence, which carries a maximum of 20 years.

She is also charged with involuntary manslaughter, which carries a maximum of 20 years; motor vehicle homicide, which carries a maximum of 15 years; as well as operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. They carry maximum sentences of 2 1/2 and 15 years, respectively.

Whittle reported from Scarborough, Maine.

