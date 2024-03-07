'The Traitors' UK comes to the US this week: How to watch the cutthroat reality competition

Have you been keeping up with The Traitors on Peacock? Before the extremely popular (and extremely tense) reality competition series became a smash hit show in the US, it was captivating viewers across the pond. So If you're all caught up on the US version of The Traitors, here's a twist for you: Season 2 of The Traitors (UK) will be available to stream in the US starting this Friday. Are you ready to tune into The Traitors UK edition? Here's how to watch The Traitors in the US, plus what you need to know about the psychologically thrilling series.

When does Season 2 of The Traitors UK edition come out?

While Season 2 (or rather, Series 2) of the UK version of The Traitors has been airing on the BBC since the beginning of the year, the second season will finally become available for US viewers this week starting Friday, Mar. 8.

Where to watch The Traitors (UK):

Where to watch The Traitors (US)?

Much like its UK predecessor, you can stream the US version of The Traitors on Peacock.

What is The Traitors about?

Set in the Scottish Highlands, The Traitors brings together a group of strangers divided into two groups: "Traitors" and "Faithfuls." The three Traitors know who the others are, but the Faithfuls are left in the dark with the task of trying to figure out who is trying to betray the group, all while participating in a series of absurd challenges, and trying not to get "murdered" by the Traitors.

Are The Traitors (US) and The Traitors (UK) different?

To some extent, yes! While both versions of the show have found great success, the US show draws the majority of its contestants from popular American reality shows like The Bachelor, Survivor, The Challenge and the Real Housewives franchise, the UK version pulls its contestants from the civilian population. The Traitors (US) is hosted by Alan Cumming, while Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman stands at the helm of the UK version.