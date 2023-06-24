Texas A&M assistant coach Terry Price dies at 55

Texas A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price died on Friday. He was 55 years old.

No cause of death was given.

Price, a standout player for the Aggies in the late 80s, coached defensive linemen in the SEC for nearly 30 years with stops at Ole Miss and Auburn before he returned to Texas A&M, his alma mater, in 2012.

Price joined the staff of Kevin Sumlin at A&M in 2012 and was retained when the school hired Jimbo Fisher as head coach in 2018.

As a player, Price helped the Aggies win the Southwest Conference title in 1986 and 1987 and was a part of A&M’s heralded “Wrecking Crew” defense. He led all A&M defensive linemen in tackles over his final two seasons, earned all-conference honors as a senior and was given honorable mention All-American accolades by The Sporting News.

“Terry was not only a great Aggie, football coach and recruiter, he was an even better husband, father and man,” Fisher said. “The impact he had on this program and his players is immeasurable. Our football family has suffered an incredible loss."

A legend on the playing field and the sidelines, it is with heavy hearts we mourn the loss of Terry Price and offer our deepest condolences to Coach Price's family and friends.



Here. https://t.co/UuRP4JkeQk pic.twitter.com/vF2UsPLkqx — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) June 23, 2023

Price played two seasons in the NFL before joining R.C. Slocum’s A&M staff in 1992 as a volunteer coach.

From there, Price became the defensive line coach at Western Kentucky in 1994 before landing his first SEC job at Ole Miss in 1995. He spent four seasons with the Rebels and then coached at Auburn from 1999 to 2008 and had another stint at Ole Miss before returning to College Station.

Price was known as a top-notch recruiter with a big personality who consistently developed his players into NFL-caliber defensive linemen. Among those recruited and coached by Price were Myles Garrett, DeMarvin Leal and Justin Madubuike. He also coached Quentin Groves, Auburn's all-time leader in sacks.

Price also became known for his prodigious skills behind the grill. He routinely hosted the “D-Line Cookout” for his position group, which became a tradition in the A&M program.

Price is survived by his wife, Kenya, and children Alexander and Devin.

Alexander and Devin both graduated from Texas A&M this month. Devin played wide receiver for the Aggies for three years and recently announced a transfer to Florida Atlantic for the remainder of his college football career.

"We will continue to hold Kenya and the boys in our thoughts and prayers," Fisher said.