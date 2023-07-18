Tennessee finally receives a ruling for infractions, the Big 12 vs Texas and Oklahoma & who is calling plays for Texas A&M?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde get together to recap a hectic weekend of college football media days.

Kicking things off, the University of Tennessee has finally received a ruling for their many infractions under the reign of Jeremy Pruitt. The 200+ infractions warranted a fine and many no-show clauses for Pruitt and the Tennessee staffers. With help from Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, the Volunteers were able to retain their bowl eligibility.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey spoke about the future of NIL and state involvement at SEC media days on Monday. Sankey is attempting to find a solution to reduce state involvement with NIL laws and regulations. The guys agree with Sankey’s sentiments and defend the NCAA against loopholes and government overreach into the sport.

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher had an interesting day at the podium. Fisher sidestepped a question when asked who would be calling the plays for the Aggies, himself or Bobby Petrino. Fisher withheld as to not give away the game plan for Saturdays.

The Northwestern fallout continues as more athletes are suing the program after hazing reports came out that resulted in head coach Pat Fitzgerald’s dismissal. LSU’s Brian Kelly weighed in on the situation and didn’t hold back about how a team should be run to avoid situations like this.

Big 12 deputy commissioner Tim Weiser spoke recently about the impending departure of Texas and Oklahoma. Dan, Pat & Ross react to Weiser’s statements about Texas not wanting to lose to Kansas State anymore & Oklahoma leaving just because Texas did.

New Kansas Jayhawk Hunter Dickinson described Kansas residents as being much nicer than Michigan residents, which prompts the guys into a debate on whether or not ‘midwest nice’ is a real thing.

Lastly, Dan and the newly minted Yahoo employee Ross confront Pat about a faux pas that occurred during the podcast taping.

1:00 Ross has made his employment decision

2:40 Tennessee gets a decision on their infractions case

14:30 Tennessee attorney general jumped in to defend the school

20:13 Greg Sankey speaks at SEC media days

34:20 Who will call the plays for Texas A&M?

37:50 Northwestern fallout continues

42:25 Tim Weiser from the Big 12 took some shots at Texas and Oklahoma

51:58 Hunter Dickinson praised the kindness of the people of Kansas

59:30 Pat was caught responding to a tweet mid-pod

