Tee Higgins says that the Bengals have placed franchise tag on him

Tee Higgins announced on Monday that the Cincinnati Bengals have placed the franchise tag on him.
Higgins' announcement confirms prior reports that the Bengals intended to place the tag on the veteran wide receiver for a second consecutive season.
