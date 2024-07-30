Team USA starts with a win, Durant shows up & Tatum doesn't play | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporters Vincent Goodwill and Jake Fischer get you up to speed on Team USA's men's basketball squad, but first…

In The Outlet, Vinnie and Jake talk about the impact of the Suns signing Tyus Jones to a 1-year contract for the veteran minimum, rumors that the Blazers are shopping Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons on the trade market, and Jaylen Brown's public feud with Team USA managing director Grant Hill.

While Team USA handily beat Serbia in their first real game of the 2024 Paris Olympics, there were questions about why Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum didn’t see the floor. The guys answer that question and set expectations for what we should see from Tatum going forward.

Joel Embiid played just 11 minutes against Serbia and looked lost on offense and defense. The guys wonder if Embiid’s style of play is a fit for international basketball and discuss how Team USA ended up in this position.

Kevin Durant returned from a calf injury to play against Serbia, and quickly made his first 8 shots. Vince wonders if Durant is the greatest international basketball player ever before the guys discuss where Durant fits in today’s conversation about the best player in the NBA.

Finally, the guys take a look at the wonderful story of South Sudan’s basketball team and preview their game against the USA tomorrow.

