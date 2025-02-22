Suspect accused in fraud scheme to obtain remote work sought by FBI

U.S. — The FBI is searching for a man they say participated in a fraudulent scheme to receive remote information technology work that generated revenue for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Pak Jin-Song and others reportedly obtained work from at least 64 U.S. companies from April 2018 through August 2024, officials say.

That work, according to officials led to Jin-Song generating revenue of at least nearly $900,000, mostly laundered through a Chinese bank account.

How did they do it?

Jin-Song and others allegedly used forged and stolen identity documents, including U.S. passports containing the stolen personally identifiable information of a U.S. person, to conceal their true identities so that these North Korean nationals could circumvent sanctions and other laws to obtain employment with U.S. companies, according to officials.

Officials believe Jin-Song and others conspired to launder payments for remote IT work through accounts designed to promote the scheme and conceal its finances.

A warrant was issued for Jin-Song’s arrest in January after facing a multitude of charges:

Conspiracy to damage a protected computer

Conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud

Conspiracy to commit money laundering

Conspiracy to transfer false identification documents

Conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act

Anyone with information on Jin-Song’s whereabouts are asked to contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online here.

