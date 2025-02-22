National

Suspect accused in fraud scheme to obtain remote work sought by FBI

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Pak Jin-Song edited version Pak Jin-Song is wanted for his alleged involvement in a fraudulent scheme to obtain remote information technology (IT) work with U.S. companies that generated revenue for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
By WSBTV.com News Staff

U.S. — The FBI is searching for a man they say participated in a fraudulent scheme to receive remote information technology work that generated revenue for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Pak Jin-Song and others reportedly obtained work from at least 64 U.S. companies from April 2018 through August 2024, officials say.

That work, according to officials led to Jin-Song generating revenue of at least nearly $900,000, mostly laundered through a Chinese bank account.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

How did they do it?

Jin-Song and others allegedly used forged and stolen identity documents, including U.S. passports containing the stolen personally identifiable information of a U.S. person, to conceal their true identities so that these North Korean nationals could circumvent sanctions and other laws to obtain employment with U.S. companies, according to officials.

Officials believe Jin-Song and others conspired to launder payments for remote IT work through accounts designed to promote the scheme and conceal its finances.

TRENDING STORIES:

A warrant was issued for Jin-Song’s arrest in January after facing a multitude of charges:

  • Conspiracy to damage a protected computer
  • Conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud
  • Conspiracy to commit money laundering
  • Conspiracy to transfer false identification documents
  • Conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act

Anyone with information on Jin-Song’s whereabouts are asked to contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read