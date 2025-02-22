Suspect accused in fraud scheme to obtain remote work sought by FBI

U.S. — The FBI is searching for a man they say participated in a fraudulent scheme to receive remote information technology work that generated revenue for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).
Pak Jin-Song and others reportedly obtained work from at least 64 U.S. companies from April 2018 through August 2024, officials say.
That work, according to officials led to Jin-Song generating revenue of at least nearly $900,000, mostly laundered through a Chinese bank account.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
How did they do it?
Jin-Song and others allegedly used forged and stolen identity documents, including U.S. passports containing the stolen personally identifiable information of a U.S. person, to conceal their true identities so that these North Korean nationals could circumvent sanctions and other laws to obtain employment with U.S. companies, according to officials.
Officials believe Jin-Song and others conspired to launder payments for remote IT work through accounts designed to promote the scheme and conceal its finances.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Young Thug wants back cars, cash and jewelry seized during YSL raid
- ‘Outgoing,’ ‘one of a kind:’ metro Atlanta woman killed, found on beach in California
- Rapper Yung Joc says 3 kids killed in Atlanta fire were his family members
A warrant was issued for Jin-Song’s arrest in January after facing a multitude of charges:
- Conspiracy to damage a protected computer
- Conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud
- Conspiracy to commit money laundering
- Conspiracy to transfer false identification documents
- Conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act
Anyone with information on Jin-Song’s whereabouts are asked to contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online here.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group