Super Bowl: How does overtime work under the new NFL rules?

The Super Bowl is headed to overtime.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are tied up 19-19 after regulation at Super Bowl LVIII, which is sending the game into overtime at Allegiant Stadium. The NFL changed its NFL rules in recent years, too, which will give both teams a shot with the ball no matter what.

Both teams get at least one possession, regardless of whether or not the team who gets the ball first scores. If the score is still tied after both teams get the ball once, the next score will win. The only way that the game will end after one possession is if the kicking team forces a safety on the initial possession.

Overtime Rules for #SBLVIII:@NFL postseason overtime rules were updated in 2022 to allow each team an opportunity to possess the ball.



The 49ers won the toss and opted to receive and take the ball first.

