Suns lose 2nd-round pick after NBA investigation into tampering for Drew Eubanks

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

NBA: Preseason-Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns Oct 10, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Drew Eubanks (14) against the Denver Nuggets during a preseason game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports - 21672146 (USA TODAY USPW/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The NBA rescinded a 2024 second-round draft pick from the Phoenix Suns after the NBA found they "engaged in free agency discussions involving Drew Eubanks prior to the date when such discussions were permitted."

Phoenix was being investigated by the league for "potential impermissible early contact in free agency," NBA insider Marc Stein reported hours before the league's announcement.

Eubanks joined the Suns on a two-year, $5 million contract with the Suns in July. He was previously in a rotation role with the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 6.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Typically, tampering cases surround bigger names.

The Suns responded to the ruling in a statement via social media:

This story will be updated.

