Sunday Night Football: How to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys game tonight on NBC

It's Week 14 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including, of course, Sunday Night Football. This week on Sunday Night Football, the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Dallas Cowboys in primetime on NBC at 8:20 p.m. With the Eagles (10-2) recent loss to the 49ers, The Cowboys (9-3) would have a fighting chance at an NFC East victory if they win this Sunday's game. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch this week's Sunday Night Football game: Eagles at Cowboys, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Eagles vs. Cowboys game:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 10

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

What channel is the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys game on?

Sunday night's Eagles at Cowboys game will air on NBC. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into Sunday Night Football on NBC. If you don't have access to live TV or NBC, here's what we recommend to watch the Birds vs. Cowboys game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Eagles vs. Cowboys game?

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: