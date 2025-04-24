National

Steve Kerr asks Rockets fans to tone it down after NSFW Draymond Green chants

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
Grizzlies Warriors Basketball Golden State Warriors assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse, left, and forward Draymond Green during an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has a knack for getting under opponent's skin. While Green certainly put those skills on display Wednesday night, he was also on the receiving end of some physical play.

Green got tied up with Houston Rockets players multiple times, earned himself a technical foul, got elbowed in the face and got into a verbal altercation with Fred VanVleet during Wednesday's 109-94 loss. It was a vintage performance from Green, one that resulted in Rockets fans directing a NSFW chant in his direction.

Following Green's verbal back-and-forth with VanVleet, Rockets fans started chanting, "F*** you, Draymond" throughout the arena. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr admonished Rockets fans for the language, saying Green's kids were likely watching the game.

If Green's kids were watching, they saw an eventful game from their father. Game 2 was extremely physical, and featured Green battling for position with Rockets defenders multiple times.

While Green is often viewed as the instigator in those situations, that wasn't always the case Wednesday. During a tussle with Jalen Green, Draymond got elbowed in the face. Jalen was charged with a flagrant foul after the interaction.

But it wouldn't be a Warriors playoff game without Green engaging in some antics of his own. With the game winding down, Green got whistled for a technical foul after complaining to the refs.

He risked another technical foul — and possible ejection — after arguing with VanVleet on the court. No punches were thrown, but players and coaches stepped in to separate both players.

It made for a testy finish, one the fans — and the players — are unlikely to forget as the series heads to Game 3. With the series tied, fans are guaranteed at least three more contests between both teams. If Wednesday's game is any indication, those games are going to be knock down, drag out affairs.

Whichever team is able to withstand that physicality and keep its emotions in check will likely come out on top. The latter has never been Green's strong suit, but that hasn't stopped the Warriors in the past.

