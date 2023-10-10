National

Steelers star T.J. Watt reportedly tore multiple ligaments vs. Ravens, will keep playing

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 08: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravensat Acrisure Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt played through some pain on Sunday, and plans to continue doing so.

The All-Pro pass-rusher sustained a badly dislocated finger and tore multiple ligaments in his finger during the Steelers' win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but popped the finger back in place and continued to play, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Watt reportedly plans to continue playing after Pittsburgh's bye week, but might need to have it surgically repaired after the season.

