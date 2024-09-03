Steelers sign Pro Bowl DT Cam Heyward to 3-year contract at 35 years old

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed franchise stalwart and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Cam Heyward to a three-year contract on Tuesday.

Heyward and the Steelers announced the news but not the terms. ESPN reports that the deal is for $45 million over three years with $29 million in new money and $16 million guaranteed. The guaranteed money — as it is with most NFL contracts — is key. At 35 years old, Heyward doesn't project to play out the life of the deal.

But the contract does set Heyward up to retire with the Steelers after 13 seasons with the franchise. Heyward joined the Steelers as a first-round pick in 2011 and has remained in Pittsburgh since.

"There are certain guys who are one-helmet guys," Heyward said, per a team release. "I want to be one of those one-helmet guys."

Heyward shared an image of himself smiling and signing the paperwork on social media.

Can Heyward return to form?

The Steelers are banking on Heyward returning to form after a groin tear limited him to 11 games last season. He was projected to miss 9-12 weeks after he suffered the injury in Week 1. He returned after six missed bames, but his performance suffered. He was limited to two sacks and 35 tackles in 11 games.

Prior to his injury, Heyward experienced his best NFL seasons in the latter half of his career. He made six straight Pro Bowls from 2017-22, including a 2022 campaign that saw him tally 74 tackles, 10.5 sacks and 23 quarterback hits. He was a four-time All-Pro during that span, including two first-team selections.

He returns to a Steelers team in transition and at risk of posting the first losing record of head coach Mike Tomlin's career. Pittsburgh's starting Russell Wilson at quarterback this season after parting with former first-round pick Kenny Pickett. They're playing in a tough AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns all projected to compete for a playoff spot.