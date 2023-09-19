Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick released from hospital following chest injury

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was released from a local hospital Monday night after undergoing scans for a possible chest contusion he sustained during Pittsburgh's 26-22 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Early in the third quarter, Fitzpatrick tripped up Jerome Ford to prevent the Browns running back from giving Cleveland the lead with a 70-yard touchdown. Fitzpatrick initially seemed okay, but left the game and did not return.

There is optimism regarding the the 26-year-old's availability for the team's Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Raiders and Steelers are both 1-1 entering that contest.

It was an eventful night for Fitzpatrick, who finished with six tackles and two passes defended, including a tipped DeShaun Watson pass on the game's opening play which was intercepted by Alex Highsmith and returned for a touchdown.

Earlier in the game, he was shaken up on the hit that led to Nick Chubb's season-ending injury in the second quarter, which resulted in Chubb being carted off and Fitzpatrick temporarily leaving the game with a lower-body injury before returning.