Start-bench-cut with Austin Gayle, Cowboys vs. 49ers preview with David Helman | Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz rounds out the week with a loaded episode of Zero Blitz. The Ringer's Austin Gayle joins first to discuss his survivability rankings of every trap in the SAW movies and the future of the Las Vegas Raiders before the duo play a game of start one, bench one, cut one featuring rookie quarterbacks, 1-3 teams, head coaches and the top AFC and NFC powerhouse teams (plus a bonus Taylor Swift luxury suite round).

Next, Fitz is joined by Dallas Cowboys expert David Helman to preview the game of the week in the Cowboys @ the San Francisco 49ers. Fitz and David discuss what led to the loss to the Arizona Cardinals and how Kyle Shanahan could look to that game as a clue, how the Cowboys get the win and what their expectations are for Sunday night.

Later, Fitz is joined as always by VSiN's Michael Lombardi to talk about the things nobody else is talking about: Josh Allen and the new Buffalo Bills offense, Joe Burrow and the affect on the Cincinnati offense, Anthony Richardson and Matthew Stafford's comeback season.

5:25 - The future of the Raiders with Austin Gayle

11:20 - Start one, bench one, cut one: rookie QBs: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson

17:00 - 1-3 teams: New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots

22:05 - Head coaches: Matt Eberflus, Brandon Staley and Josh McDaniels

26:35 - Top AFC teams: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins

30:50 - Top NFC teams: Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys

35:20 - Cowboys expert David Helman previews Cowboys vs. 49ers

51:55 - Michael Lombardi's "Why is nobody talking about this?" Josh Allen, Anthony Richardson, Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."