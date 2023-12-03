Standout rookie Rams WR Puka Nacua returns to Browns game after injuring ribs

Breakout rookie Rams receiver Puka Nacua returned to Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns after leaving in the first half with a rib injury.

Nacua sustained the injury on a second-quarter catch. He landed hard on his right side and remained on the ground for several moments. He was able to stand up and walk off the field, but clutched his right side in pain as he left for the locker room.

Puka Nacua had to be helped off the field and into the locker room with a shoulder injury…

pic.twitter.com/mnYRI1CZfq — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 3, 2023

The Rams later announced that he sustained a rib injury and was questionable to return. He joined his teammates on the field for the start of the second half. It's good news for the Rams and Nacua, who filled the void as a strong No. 1 option for quarterback Matthew Stafford in Cooper Kupp's early-season injury absence.

He entered Sunday's game with 924 yards and three touchdowns, then broke a Rams record in a big first half before his injury. He secured a 10-7 first-quarter lead on a 70-yard catch-and-run touchdown while sprinting past Browns defenders.

"it's puka nacua time" - puka nacuapic.twitter.com/d96WGJXbGm — Underdog NFL (@Underdog__NFL) December 3, 2023

Prior to his injury, he'd posted four catches for 105 yards and the score. The tally put him at a Rams rookie record 1,029 receiving yards for the season before halftime. Now he'll have a chance to add to the record.