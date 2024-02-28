Stacy Wakefield, wife of former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield, dies after cancer battle

Stacy Wakefield, the wife of former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield, died on Wednesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the Red Sox announced.

"It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts," the family said in a statement.

"She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses. The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken."

Tim, who played 17 seasons for Boston from 1995 to 2011 and helped the Red Sox win two World Series, died after his own battle with brain cancer on Oct. 1. He had a seizure following a surgery to address his cancer.

The couple was married in 2002, and they are survived by their children, Trevor and Brianna

"We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come," the statement said. "We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life.