Spring training: Pirates rookie Paul Skenes gets best of Orioles' Jackson Holliday with 100 mph fastball in battle of No. 1 picks

Thursday's spring training game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles featured four former No. 1 MLB draft picks and a battle of the previous two in the first inning.

In the end, it was Paul Skenes' time to shine.

The Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher and No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft hit 102 mph on the radar gun and got the best of a pair of fellow former No. 1 picks in his MLB spring training debut. He did so en route to a 1-2-3 inning in his only action of the day.

The main event led off the bottom of the first inning. There, Skenes faced off with Orioles leadoff hitter and 2022 No. 1 overall pick, shortstop Jackson Holliday. Skenes induced a groundout with a 100 mph fastball.

For his next opponent, Skenes faced 2019 No. 1 pick and Orioles All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman. Rutschman took a 101 mph ball, then barreled a 99 mph Skenes fastball to the warning track. But right fielder Edward Olivares was there waiting to record out No. 2.

Paul Skenes hit 102 mph twice (on the scoreboard gun) in a scoreless first inning. Here's another battle of No. 1 overall picks, with Adley Rutschman taking 101 mph for a ball & then driving 99 mph to the warning track in RF. pic.twitter.com/WEMV8SgQpb — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) February 29, 2024

Skenes then induced a flyout from right fielder Heston Kjerstad to end his debut and secure a 1-2-3 inning. Per MLB.com's Jim Callis, Skenes twice hit 102 mph on the scoreboard radar gun. He did all this while pitching to catcher Henry Davis, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 MLB draft.

Baltimore went on to a 9-8 victory. Jackson contributed to the cause with two hits, including an RBI triple. Davis made his mark with two hits in three at-bats, including a solo home run. Rutschman went hitless in three at-bats.

Skenes joined the Pirates in the draft from LSU, where he won multiple National Player of the Year and National Pitcher of the Year honors while leading the Tigers to the 2023 College World Series championship.

Holliday, the son of seven-time MLB All-Star Matt Holliday, is MLB.com's No. 1 prospect after rocketing through the minor leagues during his first season as a pro in 2023.

Expectations for both are high as Skenes and Holliday prepare for their respective MLB debuts, whenever they may come.