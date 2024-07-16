Spectators who attended Trump rally reflect on shooting

BUTLER COUNTY, Penn. — Channel 2 Action News heard from people who were in the crowd when shots rang out at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.

Channel 2′s Michele Newell was in Butler County, Pennsylvania with witnesses who say they do not understand how the Secret Service did not stop the gunman.

Two days after the assassination attempt that killed a father and seriously injured two others, FBI agents walked the Butler Farm Show grounds and continued their investigation.

Linda Patten and Nancy Cingolani were just a few feet away from Corey Comperatore, the man who was killed by the gunfire.

Patten took a photo of the crowd where you can see Comperatore standing at the back of the crowd.

A few minutes after she took that photo, she said she heard the gunshots and turned around and saw Comperatore fall to the ground.

“It’s a difficult time for this community. It’s a small community. It’s a hard-working community with good people who have a lot of faith,” Patten said.

“The perimeter should have been covered. There should have been drones flying around or helicopters,” one man said.

Assassination attempt on Trump likely to change security for future campaign events While the investigation needs to play out, a retired Secret Service agent said critical questions need to be asked to prevent future incidents.

