South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins reportedly arrested on assault, kidnapping charges

South Carolina women's basketball star Ashlyn Watkins was arrested on kidnapping and assault charges on Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina, according to The Post and Courier .

Though specifics of the incident aren't clear, Watkins reportedly "forcefully" grabbed the victim's face, pulled her arms and pushed her at a student housing center on South Carolina's campus. She also allegedly "grabbed the victim's head and forced her to walk down the hall, thus controlling her movement while preventing her from leaving," according to a warrant obtained by WLTX19.

The woman then escaped and pulled a fire alarm, per the report, and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Watkins was charged with first-degree assault and battery and kidnapping after the incident. She was released on bond, and is due in court next in October. South Carolina said it was aware of the arrest and was gathering information, but had not released a formal statement.

Watkins is entering her third season with the Gamecocks this fall. She averaged 9.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season as a sophomore while helping the program to a national championship. South Carolina went a perfect 38-0 and beat Iowa in the national championship game to claim their second title in the past three seasons.

The Gamecocks are set to open their season on Nov. 10 against North Carolina State.