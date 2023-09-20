Sorry, Swifties: Jason Kelce didn't actually confirm Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift

Are Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift dating? The questions keep coming for Kelce's brother, Jason, but the Philadelphia Eagles center continues to play coy, leaving the rest of us to believe we will never, ever, ever know if they are together.

Rumors of a relationship between the two popped up in early September with some reports stating they are "quietly hanging out" and others shutting down any idea of romance between them.

Jason Kelce appeared on the WIP Morning Show in Philadelphia on Wednesday and was asked if he had any update on his brother and Swift.

Jason Kelce confirms Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are dating 👀 pic.twitter.com/SvNjXJ9cuL — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 20, 2023

His full quote read:

"It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about what's happening in Travis' love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business, and stay out of that world. But having said that, man, I think they're doing great and I think it's all 100% true, and I hope that this thing goes a mile — no, I'm joking, I don't know what's happening."

It's tough to hear the very end of Kelce's answer, where he noted he was kidding, and the "100% true" part has only further blown up this possible love story.

This latest inquiry comes a week after Jason Kelce was asked about the relationship by "Thursday Night Football" analyst and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez following the Eagles' 34-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Jason didn't seem ready for it and shook off the question — a wise move considering the amount of bad blood that might result from blowing up your brother's spot on national television.

Until we have confirmation from Kelce — or even Taylor's version — we will just have to continue to enjoy announcers slipping in references during touchdown calls and speculate about the romantic status of two celebrities, something we know all too well.