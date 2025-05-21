Sophomore QB Expectations: Caleb Williams, J.J. McCarthy & More! | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

What are the expectations for the second-year quarterbacks in the NFL? Nate Tice, Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald set their optimism scales for year two of the 2024 first-round quarterback draft class. Where do Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix stand, and what should we expect to see this season?

Plus, the news is out that the NFL is allowing players to compete in flag football in the LA28 Olympic Games, but who would make the best team? The guys pick their Top 5 players to be on the Dream Team of flag football. Don't miss out on today's Football 301!

(3:35) Caleb Williams

(19:52) Jayden Daniels

(30:16) Drake Maye

(45:24) Michael Penix Jr.

(1:00:01) J.J. McCarthy

(1:05:57) Bo Nix

(1:19:05) Building our Olympic flag football dream teams

