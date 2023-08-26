Shooting at White Sox game leaves 2 injured, police unsure if shot fired inside or outside stadium

A shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday left two women injured with non-life threatening injuries, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Police said in statements.

A 42-year-old women was hit in the leg by a bullet, according to police, and was treated at University of Chicago Medical Center. A 26-year-old woman suffered a bullet graze to her abdomen but refused medical attention.

Police added that this was not an active shooter situation, but investigators haven't determined if the shots were fired from outside or inside the stadium. Police also don't believe the shooting involved an altercation.

Fans at the game told reporters the shooting occurred in the third inning in the game between the White Sox and the Oakland Athletics. Police later said the shooting happened between Sections 161 and 162. Stadium security reportedly evacuated the area but told fans not to leave and play did not stop.

A postgame concert featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Tone Loc was cancelled "due to technical issues." The White Sox lost the game, 12-4.

Major League baseball has yet to comment on the incident.