ICE agent shoots and kills a woman during the Minneapolis immigration crackdown

MINNEAPOLIS — A federal agent shot and killed a Minneapolis motorist when she allegedly tried to run over law enforcement officers during an immigration crackdown in the city, authorities said Wednesday.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot the woman in her vehicle in a residential neighborhood in Minneapolis, Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

Video posted online showed the vehicle crashed in a residential neighborhood. The shooting drew throngs of angry protesters to the scene

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal agents were involved in a shooting Wednesday in Minneapolis, city officials said, drawing throngs of angry protesters to the scene in an area that is the latest target of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

No details about the shooting were immediately available. But there was a large presence of federal and local officers, yellow police tape and cars that had been in a crash in the residential neighborhood. Gregory Bovino, a senior U.S. Customs and Border Patrol official who has been the face of crackdowns in Los Angeles, Chicago and elsewhere, was among the group.

“We are aware of a shooting involving federal law enforcement near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. Please avoid this area,” the city government said on X.

In a scene similar to the Los Angeles and Chicago crackdowns, bystanders didn't hold back in venting their anger, blowing whistles, taunting the federal agents.

“Shame! Shame! Shame!” and “ICE out of Minnesota!” they loudly chanted from behind the police tape, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

After the shooting, Mayor Jacob Frey said immigration agents were “causing chaos in our city.”

“We are demanding ICE leave the city and state immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities," Frey said on social media.

The area where the shooting occurred is a modest neighborhood south of downtown Minneapolis, just a few blocks from some of the oldest immigrant markets in the area and a mile (1.6 kilometers) from where George Floyd was killed by police in 2020.

The Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday that it had launched an extraordinary immigration enforcement operation, with 2,000 agents and officers expected in the Minneapolis and St. Paul area for a crackdown tied in part to allegations of fraud involving Somali residents.

The Immigration Defense Network, a coalition of groups serving immigrants in Minnesota, held a training session Tuesday night for about 100 people who are willing to hit the streets to monitor the federal enforcement.

“I feel like I'm an ordinary person, and I have the ability do something so I need to do it,” Mary Moran told KMSP-TV.

Dell'Orto reported from St. Paul, Minnesota. Associated Press reporter Ed White in Detroit contributed.

