Shohei Ohtani reportedly won't be traded, Angels decide to buy at MLB trade deadline

If you were hoping your team could pull off a Shohei Ohtani blockbuster with the Los Angeles Angels, it might be time to look elsewhere.

The Angels have decided to take Ohtani off the trade market after days of fielding offers from other teams and internal discussions, according to Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci.

Not only will the Angels keep Ohtani, they'll reportedly be buyers at the trade deadline as well, a market that was already looking quite crowded. Like many teams, the Angels will reportedly target adding a starting pitcher and reliever, though the assets they can give up might be limited given they have one of the worse farm systems in MLB.

Ohtani appeared likely to finish the season in another uniform earlier this month, when they fell to 46-48 and six games back from the final American League wild-card spot, with three teams between them and that spot. The situation has somewhat changed since then, with the Angels winning six of their last seven and leapfrogging the Seattle Mariners in the standings.

The Angels' record now sits at 52-49 and four games back from the Toronto Blue Jays for a wild card entering Wednesday, with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees still between them. It will still take some effort to make the playoffs, but the good news is Mike Trout is reportedly expected to return from a broken hamate bone in mid-August.

Why would the Angels keep Ohtani?

Even within spitting distance of a wild-card berth, most MLB teams would probably have traded Ohtani if they were in the Angels' position. It's just how baseball works now: bad baseball teams trade their good players. We saw it last year with Juan Soto, we saw it the year before with Max Scherzer, Trea Turned and Kris Bryant.

Ohtani is more valuable, and popular, than any of those players, though, and that's not nothing. Angels owner Arte Moreno is known to value the ticket revenue from having an ostensibly competitive team each year. That's obviously been to his detriment over the last decade or so, but it's just how the team has operated.

The return for Ohtani might not have been as high as some expected either, as he remains a rental and likely to sign the richest contract in MLB history this offseason. Why would the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have long fancied Ohtani, give up multiple top 100 prospects for him now when they're one of the favorites to land him this winter? Why would the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks, two contenders with the prospect capital to meet the Angels' price, go for it now when they have a bright future?

It's unclear just how the Angels' asking price, but teams apparently didn't come close enough to keep the door open.

But really, you can't blame a team for wanting to keep Ohtani, even if losing him for only two months would net a treasure trove of prospects. He's having one of the best seasons in MLB history, which is true of basically any season in which he stays healthy at this point. He's hitting .299/.398/.668 and leads all of MLB with 36 homers and seven triples. On the pitching side, he has a 3.71 ERA and 148 strikeouts over 19 starts and 111 2/3 innings.

There's simply no one like him in baseball history.

The Angels appear to be keeping Ohtani. They probably won't re-sign him this offseason. Getting prospects for him probably would have improved their chances at winning a World Series over the next 10 years, at the cost of accepting they wouldn't win one this year. They are doing it because having a historic talent, and the paying fans that come with it, is fun and maybe, just maybe, they make the playoffs.

You might not agree with it, but it's the decision they made, barring a stunning reversal.