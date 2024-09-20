Shohei Ohtani reaches 50-50… and then some, plus the most compelling series coming up

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Shohei Ohtani not only established the 50-50 club on Thursday night, he also turned in what most are calling the best game performance in the history of baseball.

On this episode of the Baseball-Bar-B-Cast, Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman break down the Ohtani’s monster game for the Dodgers, then they dig into what the other playoff contenders are up to and what the remainder of their seasons will look like.

Plus, the guys look at the teams that faltered this year and try to figure out what went wrong, what went well and how things look for the future. The guys also make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla for the week.

(1:45) Ohtani’s incredible statline

(17:15) Skip Schumaker’s decision to not walk Ohtani

(22:10) Weekend series with playoff implications

(34:54) Non-playoff teams: what went right, what went wrong

(57:53) The Good, The Bad, The Uggla

