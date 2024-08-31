National

Shohei Ohtani makes MLB history with unprecedented 43-43 season

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
Unable to pitch this season, Shohei Ohtani found another way to become a two-way star. And the result is a kind of season never before seen in MLB.

With both a homer and a stolen base against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ohtani became the first player to ever post 43 homers and 43 stolen bases in a single season. Alex Rodriguez was previously the only player to reach 42-42 in a season.

Ohtani got there with a solo homer in the eighth inning:

This article will be updated with more information.

