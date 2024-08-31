Shohei Ohtani makes MLB history with unprecedented 43-43 season

Unable to pitch this season, Shohei Ohtani found another way to become a two-way star. And the result is a kind of season never before seen in MLB.
With both a homer and a stolen base against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ohtani became the first player to ever post 43 homers and 43 stolen bases in a single season. Alex Rodriguez was previously the only player to reach 42-42 in a season.
Ohtani got there with a solo homer in the eighth inning:
ONE OF ONE.— MLB (@MLB) August 31, 2024
SHOHEI OHTANI IS THE FIRST PLAYER EVER WITH 43 HOME RUNS AND 43 STOLEN BASES IN THE SAME SEASON. pic.twitter.com/zYYUexdPcu
This article will be updated with more information.