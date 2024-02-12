Several people shot at New York City subway station. Extent of injuries not yet known

NEW YORK — (AP) — Several people were shot Monday at a New York City subway station, police said.

The shooting was reported about 4:38 p.m.

A police spokesperson could not immediately say how many people were shot, the extent of their injuries or whether anyone was in custody.

The station is in the Bronx, at the intersection of Mount Eden and Jerome Avenues.

Video from television news helicopters showed a subway train stopped at the station and orange evidence cones on the elevated platform.

