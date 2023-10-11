Sergio Brown reportedly in custody in connection with mother's death

Authorities have taken former NFL player Sergio Brown into custody in connection with the death of his mother, a source told CNN.

Brown was deported Tuesday from Mexico and taken into custody by U.S. law enforcement officers near San Diego. An arrest warrant had been issued for him in Illinois and it's likely he will be transferred from California.

Myrtle Brown's body was discovered near a creek on September 16 in Maywood, Illinois after relatives notified authorities that they had lost contact and could not find her or her son, Sergio.

The Cook County medical examiner's officer determined that Myrtle Brown sustained injuries during an assault, leading to the conclusion of homicide.

Last week, Myrtle Brown's family released a statement through their attorney calling for progress on the investigation into her death.

"We implore law enforcement agencies, particularly the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, to work diligently and thoroughly in pursuit of truth and accountability for Myrtle Jean Simmons-Brown. No family should bear the weight of uncertainty regarding the circumstances of their loved one's passing," the statement read.

"We continue to pray for his well-being and advocate for his immediate and safe return to the United States. Let us work together to turn this tragic loss into a force for positive change and justice."

Brown is a Maywood native who played in college at Notre Dame. During his seven NFL seasons he played for the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills. He played 94 games before his NFL career ended in 2016.